TIM shuffles its managerial pack with three key appointments

Telecom Italia has made three key appointments to its senior leadership team as the company's new CEO, Luigi Gubitosi, continues to reshape the company in his own image.

Gubitosi became CEO of Telecom Italia in November last year and has wasted no time in making his mark on Italy's biggest telco.

Carola Bardelli will take on the role of Telecom Italia's chief of investor relations. Bardelli brings a host of industry experience to the role, having previously served as Deutsche Bank's managing director and headed up Italian Equity Research from 2003-2018.

Simone Cantagallo has been appointed to the role of chief of institutional communications. A political sciences graduate of the University of Paris, Cantagallo has previously served as chief communications officer at Italy's national airline, Alitalia. He will be responsible for overseeing the company's corporate branding and communications missives.

Finally, Carlo Nardello has been appointed to the role of chief strategic development and transformation officer. Nardello will be tasked with overseeing Telecom Italia's strategic direction as the company looks to prepare the ground for its 5G rollout in 2020 and boost the uptake of full fibre fixed line broadband services in the country.

