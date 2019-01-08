Tuesday, 08 January 2019

TIM shuffles its managerial pack with three key appointments

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 08 January 19

The company has made a number of strategic appointments as the company looks to reinvigorate itself

Telecom Italia has made three key appointments to its senior leadership team as the company's new CEO, Luigi Gubitosi, continues to reshape the company in his own image.  Gubitosi became CEO of Telecom Italia in November last year and has wasted no time in making his mark on Italy's biggest telco…

Telecom Italia has made three key appointments to its senior leadership team as the company's new CEO, Luigi Gubitosi, continues to reshape the company in his own image. 

Gubitosi became CEO of Telecom Italia in November last year and has wasted no time in making his mark on Italy's biggest telco. 

Carola Bardelli will take on the role of Telecom Italia's chief of investor relations. Bardelli brings a host of industry experience to the role, having previously served as Deutsche Bank's managing director and headed up Italian Equity Research from 2003-2018. 

Simone Cantagallo has been appointed to the role of chief of institutional communications. A political sciences graduate of the University of Paris, Cantagallo has previously served as chief communications officer at Italy's national airline, Alitalia. He will be responsible for overseeing the company's corporate branding and communications missives.   

Finally, Carlo Nardello has been appointed to the role of chief strategic development and transformation officer. Nardello will be tasked with overseeing Telecom Italia's strategic direction as the company looks to prepare the ground for its 5G rollout in 2020 and boost the uptake of full fibre fixed line broadband services in the country.  

Also in the news

TIM and Qualcomm complete Europe's first 5G NR call

TIM appoints new CEO to steady the ship

Italian government wants one nationwide provider for fibre broadband

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 