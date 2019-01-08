T-Mobile ramps up 5G preparations with world's first 600MHz call

T-Mobile is claiming the world's first 5G video and data call using 600MHz spectrum, as the US carrier ramps up its preparations for nationwide 5G rollout. In collaboration with Intel and Ericsson…

In collaboration with Intel and Ericsson, T-Mobile claims to have conducted a tri-band 5G call across the 600MHz, 28GHz and 39GHz bands.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Neville and his team, who had a vision for nationwide 5G and are building it out the right way – across multiple spectrum bands,” said John Legere, chief executive officer of T-Mobile.

“While the other guys focus on 5G millimetre wave on a handful of blocks in a handful of cities, we’re building 5G for everyone, everywhere! And together with Sprint, we’ll add much-needed spectrum depth, creating a truly transformative 5G network,” he added.

T-Mobile is aiming to deliver nationwide 5G coverage in the US by 2020 and spectrum in the 600MHz band will be key to the success of this venture. Spectrum in the 600MHz range will provide balance in T-Mobile's spectrum portfolio and can be used in places where millimetre wave spectrum is not appropriate.

During the live tests, T-Mobile, Ericsson and Intel were able to generate a 5G signal capable of covering more than a thousand square miles from a single tower.

