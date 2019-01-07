Huawei unveils new server chipset as it sharpens focus on big data

Chinese technology giant, Huawei, has unveiled its new Advanced ARM based CPU, the Kunpeng 920, which it says will help to foster an "open, collaborative, win-win ecosystem" in the cloud computing and data centre sectors. "Huawei has continuously innovated in the computing domain in order to create customer value…

Chinese technology giant, Huawei, has unveiled its new Advanced ARM based CPU, the Kunpeng 920, which it says will help to foster an "open, collaborative, win-win ecosystem" in the cloud computing and data centre sectors.

"Huawei has continuously innovated in the computing domain in order to create customer value. We believe that, with the advent of the intelligent society, the computing market will see continuous growth in the future. Currently, the diversity of applications and data is driving heterogeneous computing requirements. Huawei has long partnered with Intel to make great achievements. Together we have contributed to the development of the ICT industry. Huawei and Intel will continue our long-term strategic partnerships and continue to innovate together," said William Xu, director of the board and chief strategy marketing officer of Huawei.

Kunpeng 920 significantly improves processor performance by optimising branch prediction algorithms, boosting power efficiency by 30 per cent. Kunpeng 920 integrates 64 cores at a frequency of 2.6 GHz. The chipset integrates 8-channel DDR4, and memory bandwidth exceeds incumbent offerings by 46 per cent.

Huawei says that it hopes that the newly released technology will help it forge long lasting partnerships with key players in the big data sector. It will also help to lessen the Chinese tech firm's dependence on US based technology solutions.

"The ARM industry is seeing a new development opportunity. The Kunpeng 920 CPU and TaiShan servers newly released by Huawei are primarily used in big data, distributed storage, and ARM-native applications. We will work with global partners in the spirit of openness, collaboration, and shared success to drive the development of the ARM ecosystem and expand the computing space, and embrace a diversified computing era," said Xu.

Also in the news:

Vodafone and Orange keep the faith with Huawei for 5G Spansih trials

Huawei: 5G is ready to go

Huawei has Samsung in its sights as it aims for global smartphone top spot