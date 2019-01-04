BT opens new cyber security hub in Singapore

The UK's foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has officially opened BT's new cyber security centre in Singapore, as part of a three day visit to the South East Asian city state. The new facility will act as a regional base for BT…

The new facility will act as a regional base for BT, housing over 300 cyber security experts who will oversee the company's operations across Asia.

“Cyber security is essential to our national security in the 21st Century and British businesses are making a vital contribution against this global threat. The new BT office in Singapore will enable them to further strengthen their position as a leading player by providing expertise on cyber security solutions to countries and businesses across South East Asia,” said Hunt.

The foreign secretary's visit to Singapore comes after the two countries signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) aimed at improving collaboration on cyber security at last year's Commonwealth Summit.

“It is an honour to welcome the Foreign Secretary to open our regional headquarters in Singapore. The new office is home to almost 300 highly skilled staff, supporting our growing list of customers in the region with resilient connectivity, cloud services and world class security," said James Hennah, managing director for BT in South East Asia.

“It builds on our established presence with both networking and cyber operations in the wider Asia Pacific region. Just over a year ago we opened a brand new Cyber Security R&D Centre in Sydney, tapping into local talent to help us alleviate the global cyber skills shortage,” he added.