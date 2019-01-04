Qualcomm pays €1.34bn bond to enforce German iPhone ban

International chip set developer, Qualcomm has posted €1.34 billion in security bonds to facilitate the enforcement of a banning order issued against Apple in Germany…

The ban relates to an intellectual property debate, in which a Munich court found that Apple had infringed patents relating to Qualcomm's battery saving technology.

"The bonds are required for Qualcomm to be able to enforce the remedies ordered by the Court on December 20, 2018, after the Court found that Apple is infringing Qualcomm’s patented power savings technology used in smartphones," Qualcomm said in a statement to the press.

The move is the latest in a long running saga which has seen the two companies pursue each other in a number of IP suits across the globe.

Last month, a Chinese court also ruled that Apple had violated Qualcomm's IP rights and subsequently banned the sale of all iPhones from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone X on the Chinese mainland.

The ruling in Germany means that Apple will be unable to sell its iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models in any of its retail outlets in Germany. Apple has said that it intends to appeal against the ruling. The company will continue to sell its most recent models (iPhone X, XS and XR) as normal.