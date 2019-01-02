Reliance Jio increases market share with 10.5m net adds

India's disruptive telecoms provider, Reliance Jio, has consolidated its position as the country's third biggest mobile network operator, adding 10.5 million new customers in October 2018, to bring its total subscriber base to 263 million…

Vodafone Idea remains India's biggest telco, with 427.6 million subscribers across India, while Bharti Airtel retains the number two spot with 341.65 million subscribers. However, both Vodafone Idea (-7.3 million) and Bharti Airtel (-1.86 million), according to data collected by the Telecoms Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The publication of the latest figures sees Reliance Jio increase its market share to 22.46 per cent. Jio was the only telco in India to increase its market share during October 2018.

Reliance Jio has fundamentally redefined the Indian telecoms market, bringing cut price handsets and data tariffs to hundreds of millions of consumers across the country. It is likely that the company will continue to see subscriber numbers grow as it looks to rollout 5G services across the country over the next couple of years.

"Our ultimate aim was to become the platform that enabled Digital India. We want to ensure that every single person in India could have access to mobile broadband, if they wanted it. That's a huge ambition to have," Dr Steffen Roehn, senior advisor to Reliance Jio, told Total Telecom at an industry event in London last month.

"To translate that dream into reality, we had to take care of the micro-details that are important to our customers," Roehn said.

