Nokia: 2019 – A year of 5G launches across the world

Security – "We would expect to see an increasing focus on the security of networks, and in particular access, which would incorporate not just 5G, but FTTx as well. This is tied to the realisation that the communications networks are a key element of CNI. As a simple illustration of how important this is, if you take out BT’s network, the Square Mile and financial centre would cease to function," said Paul Adams, Marketing Director, Nokia UK&I.

Fibre rollout – "There are a multitude of networks being rolled out and we will likely see more and more conflict/price erosion as overbuild occurs, which is good for consumers. We are also likely to see consolidation. There is heavy investment in this area from the venture capitalists and they will want to see progress," said Adams.

Smart City – "We are seeing increasing government intervention in smart environments, which is supported by the seed funding being made available by DCMS. This also has a 5G angle, of course," he added.

5G Overall: The incoming year will see a real increase in 5G commercial rollouts. Most visibly, we will see consumer focused launches which meet increased capacity demands (for high-quality video and gaming, for example) in the mass market. At the same time, we will see some key commercial projects accompanied by further in-depth trials and experimentation on industrial and enterprise campuses such as shipping ports and manufacturing plants, and large-scale venues like stadiums, for 5G applications and service developments," said Volker Held - Head of 5G Market Development at Nokia.

5G Use in 2019: "The first service, and the 5G use that will dominate 2019, will be enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB). It can be seen as a transitional phase where users notice a huge improvement in uses they already have – downloading video or online gaming. Building on that, we will start to see services that make use of the key characteristics of 5G like low latency and massive compute capabilities – so look out for augmented reality applications," he added.