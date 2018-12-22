Saturday, 22 December 2018

EE revealed as the UK's best mobile network operator

EE comfortably outstripped the competition in the latest edition of P3's Mobile Benchmark Report

EE has been named as the UK's leading mobile provider for the fifth consecutive year, by industry benchmarking firm, P3.

In its annual Mobile Benchmark UK report, P3 compared the performance of the UK's big four mobile network operators, namely EE, Vodafone, Three and 02.

EE emerged as the UK's fastest and most consistent network operator with a total score of 879 out of a possible 1000.

"EE leads in all tested disciplines including the now extended crowd score and also leads the field in most of the single categories of the assessment. EE’s strong voice results are based on its use of the modern EVS codec. Vodafone achieves an overall good second rank. This operator scores particularly strong in the big cities and on the connecting roads," a spokesperson for P3 said.

Vodafone came second, with a score of 796, followed by Three UK (711) and O2 (663).

This year’s tests included a unique, crowdsourced assessment of service availability and the first set of tests on trains.

“The UK’s networks improved overall on last year. We adapt our testing methodology every year to keep close to technological advances as well as to the actual experience of end-users. This year, we have added the railway measurements into our scope for the P3 connect Mobile Benchmark in the UK and derived some interesting conclusions. For next year, we expect the first developments in 5G to come,” said Hakan Ekmen, CEO P3 communications.

