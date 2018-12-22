Saturday, 22 December 2018

Vodafone seeks new auditors as Phones 4U spat lingers over PWC

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 21 December 18

PWC will remain Vodafone Group's auditors until the end of this financial year, when the Group will appoint a new firm

Vodafone is to seek new auditors, following a protracted spat with its current provider PWC, according to a company release.

Vodafone and PWC have been at loggerheads since a legal dispute over the collapse of high street retailer Phones 4U.

PWC will remain Vodafone Group's official auditors until the end of the current financial year on the 31st March 2018.

"While PWC are assessed as independent and will continue as the Group’s statutory auditors for the year ending 31 March 2019, it is uncertain how this matter may evolve and whether future developments may give rise to risks to audit independence. Accordingly, the Vodafone Group Audit and Risk Committee has decided to launch a tender process for the audit of the year ending 31 March 2020," Vodafone said in a statement to the press.

The company said that it expects the tender process to be concluded by February 2019.

