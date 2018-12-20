Gigaclear and Ciena partner up to boost rural connectivity in the UK

Rural broadband provider, Gigaclear, has deployed a 100G transport network across a number of rural locations in the UK. The network is powered by optical and intelligent software solutions…

The network will allow internet service providers to boost the performance of their HD video streaming service.

“This investment reinforces Gigaclear’s commitment to bring reliable future-proof, ultrafast connectivity to both Broadband Delivery UK and commercial customers using its network,” said Charl Tintinger, technical director, Gigaclear Networks.

The network will leverage Siena's 6500 Packet Optical platform, powered by WaveLogic coherent optics.

“The proliferation of fiber communities and the need for more backhaul capacity as a result of increased data demands requires Gigaclear to have an adaptive network that lays the foundation for future growth. With an optical network powered by WaveLogic and Blue Planet MCP, Gigaclear will have a programmable infrastructure to intelligently manage its bandwidth, drive innovation and expand services outside of the London metropolitan area,” said Jamie Jefferies, vice president and general manager, EMEA at Ciena.

The network upgrade will benefit customers in Devon, Somerset, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire.