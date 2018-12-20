Southern Cross Cable Networks CEO and President to retire

Southern Cross Cable Networks (SCCN) has announced that its CEO and president Anthony Briscoe will step down from his role in order to retire. Briscoe will be replaced by Laurie Miller on the 1st March 2019…

“We very much appreciate Anthony’s efforts and his service to Southern Cross since his appointment nearly five years ago,” board director David Havercroft said.

Miller will bring a whole raft of industry experience to the role, when he takes up the reigns in March. He has served as the head of wholesale and interconnect at New Zealand based telco, 2degrees. He also spent nine years as a country manager for Telecom New Zealand.

SCCN has recently commenced work on the 15,000km Southern Cross Next subsea cable system that will link Auckland and Sydney to Los Angeles. Speaking of his appointment, Miller said that he was looking to build on the cables success.

"Building further on that success with Southern Cross Next is a challenge I accept with confidence and determination.

“I am passionately committed to placing our clients and staff at the absolute centre of everything we do to continue Southern Cross’ legacy of success,” he said.