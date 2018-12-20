Verizon kills off Oath amid corporate rebrand

US Telco Verizon is set to rebrand its Oath brand, in an attempt to bring the subsidiary back within Verizon's core business units. The change was confirmed by Oath's acting CEO…

US Telco Verizon is set to rebrand its Oath brand, in an attempt to bring the subsidiary back within Verizon's core business units.

The change was confirmed by Oath's acting CEO, Guru Gowpran, who said that the changes would allow the business unit to function as a "core pillar" of Verizon's business.

Gowpran replaced Tim Armstrong as CEO of Oath earlier this year, after Armstrong stepped down over concerns about the future of the company.

Armstrong joined Oath in 2015 and oversaw its acquisition of the internet search engine, Yahoo. Oath had previously acquired AOL and it was Armstrong's vision to combine AOL and Yahoo to create a new online service provider, capable of challenging the likes of Google and Facebook.

Gowpran said that the move to rebrand Oath would allow Verizon to simplify its offering and better engage with its customers across the globe.

"This quarter, we’ve made it easier for people to access our unparalleled diversity and quality of consumer products, while making it easier for advertisers and publishers to solve their business challenges with the recent launch of our unified ad platforms. We've built on this strong foundation and set our advertising solutions apart by introducing over 20 new features this quarter, including engaging ad formats and unique supply such as digital OOH, connected TV and programmatic audio," he said.