Show us the proof - Huawei hits back on security concerns

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has hit back against allegations that its 5G network infrastructure poses a security risk, calling on its detractors to back up their claims with hard evidence. At a press conference in Dongguan, Huawei's rotating chairman…

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has hit back against allegations that its 5G network infrastructure poses a security risk, calling on its detractors to back up their claims with hard evidence.

At a press conference in Dongguan, Huawei's rotating chairman, Ken Hu, delivered a strong message of confidence in the company's business practices and challenged the company's accusers to provide proof of its transgressions.

"We think decisions like this should be very serious and very professional. There must be evidence or proof to support these decisions. If there is no evidence, I think any decision of this nature would not win the test of time. We believe discussions around 5G security should return to technology discussions and should be based on objective assessment of companies," he said.

"We think security is first a technology topic. And it is also something that the whole industry needs to come together to address. It should not target specific companies for no substantial ground.

Hu appealed for increased dialogue between technology vendors and government security agencies, saying that his company remained committed to the highest standards of security.

"Security concerns can only be addressed through technical discussions. Security discussions need to involve all stakeholders. On 5G technology selection, we think any government decision should be serious and professional and what's very important is that there must be proof and evidence," he said.

"If you have proof and evidence, it should be made public, maybe not to the general public, not to Huawei. But at the very least, it should be made known to telecom operators, because it's telecom operators who are going to buy from Huawei," he added.

Huawei expects to post full year revenues in excess of $100 billion for 2018 and has already secured 25 5G commercial contracts – more than any other network equipment provider.