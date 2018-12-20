AT&T to launch mobile 5G services… in 2 days' time

AT&T has announced that it will launch a mobile 5G device capable of accessing its standards-based 5G networks in the coming days. The Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot will be launched on the 21st December and will be compatible with AT&…

AT&T has announced that it will launch a mobile 5G device capable of accessing its standards-based 5G networks in the coming days.

The Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot will be launched on the 21st December and will be compatible with AT&T's 5G+ network, which is already live in 12 cities across the US.

“This is the first taste of the mobile 5G era,” said Andre Fuetsch, president, AT&T Labs and chief technology officer.

“Being first, you can expect us to evolve very quickly. It’s early on the 5G journey and we’re ready to learn fast and continually iterate in the months ahead.”

AT&T expects to launch mobile 5G in 7 additional cities in the US, namely Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

“As the ecosystem evolves, this technology will ultimately change the way we live and conduct business,” said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. “We expect that our initial adopters will be innovative, growing businesses. They’re the starting point for what we think will be a technology revolution like we’ve never seen before.”

AT&T will initially make its latest 5G offering available to a select group of existing business and consumer customers, with more comprehensive availability being made available in Q1 2019.

Also in the news:

T-Mobile and Sprint get US approval for merger

AT&T to slash £20bn of debt in 2019

America's fastest mobile network revealed