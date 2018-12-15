Cabo Verde Telecom and EllaLink sign subsea connectivity deal

Cabo Verde Telecom has signed an agreement with EllaLink to provide direct connectivity from Europe and Latin America to the Cape Verde Islands. The EllaLink subsea cable system will be a state of the art 4 fibre pair submarine cable and is due to be operational by 2020…

Cabo Verde Telecom has signed an agreement with EllaLink to provide direct connectivity from Europe and Latin America to the Cape Verde Islands.

The EllaLink subsea cable system will be a state of the art 4 fibre pair submarine cable and is due to be operational by 2020.

"This agreement with Cabo Verde Telecom is fundamental to the project allowing us to move ahead and start to build the EllaLink submarine cable system.

"CVTelecom’s $25M investment in EllaLink marks an important strategic decision for the country which will aid the development of its social and economic vision.

"Connecting Cabo Verde to Europe and Latin America with an initial capacity of 200Gbps will enable CVTelecom to create an Information Technology platform in the Atlantic. We are delighted to have confirmed our partnership with CVTelecom today and look forward to continuing to work together on the implementation of EllaLink,” said Alfonso Gajate chairman of the EllaLink board.

The new cable will provide enhanced resilience and diversity within the Cape Verde's telecoms sector. The EllaLink Cable will offer 72Tbps of capacity over four fibre pairs, with landing sites in Praia Grande, Fortaleza in Brazil and Sines in Portugal.