Thursday, 13 December 2018

FCC allocates an additional $67 million per year to boost rural connectivity

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 13 December 18

Reducing the US' digital divide remains one of the FCC's most urgent priorities

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has allocated an additional $67 million per year of funding to aid the expansion of high speed internet services in rural communities across the US…

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has allocated an additional $67 million per year of funding to aid the expansion of high speed internet services in rural communities across the US. 

The extra cash will be available to carriers who currently receive funding through the Connect America Fund's alternative cost model, known as A-CAM. 

The funding is being made available to incentivise carriers to upgrade their legacy network architecture. The additional $67 million per year will help US carriers to provide 100,000 rural customers with access to download speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of 3Mbps. Many of those customers are currently only able to achieve speeds of 10Mbps download and 1Mbps upload.   

The FCC said that it was committed to closing America's digital divide and that improving rural connectivity remained a key priority for the industry regulator.  

"Rural Americans deserve services that are comparable to those in urban areas," said FCC chairman Ajit Pai, in an earlier statement to the press. 

According to the FCC, as many as 24 million Americans lack access to basic broadband internet services. 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 