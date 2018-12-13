Telecom Italia and Qualcomm complete Europe's first 5G NR video call

Telecom Italia (TIM) and Qualcomm have completed the first ever 5G New Radio video call using millimetre wave spectrum, according to a joint company statement. The demonstration took place at the inauguration of TIM's new 5G Innovation Hub…

The demonstration took place at the inauguration of TIM's new 5G Innovation Hub, which will be specifically tasked with fast tracking business applications for 5G in Rome and across Italy. The Hub will position itself as a centre for excellence for start-ups and small businesses to take part in a range of cutting edge 5G trials.

"When we started to define the strategy and the development plans for 5G, we immediately realised that such a massive challenge could not be faced without the support of a wide range of partners committed to the same goal.

"We therefore proposed Qualcomm Technologies set up a place where work on the new 5G services and every business idea could find a quick realization thanks to the support of leading international technology players, innovative partners and start-ups from the local and national ecosystem," said Mario Di Mauro, chief strategy, innovation and customer experience officer at TIM.

The 5G video call was conducted using a test device powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 5G chipset, and made use of spectrum in the mmWave frequency band. TIM hailed the successful test as an important step in the commercial development of 5G mmWave technology in Europe.