Liquid Telecom invests $400m in Egypt's telecoms sector

African telco, Liquid Telecom, has announced that it $400 million (8 billion Egyptian Pounds) into Egypt's telecommunications sector. The investment will focus on network infrastructure and data centre projects and comes as part of a major partnership between Liquid Telecom and Telecom Egypt…

The investment will focus on network infrastructure and data centre projects and comes as part of a major partnership between Liquid Telecom and Telecom Egypt.

The deal was signed to mark the completion of Liquid Telecom's extensive "Cape to Cairo" network, which connects 13 African nations with over 60,000km of fibre optic cabling. The network will be absolutely critical in bringing fibre to the home (FTTH) services to millions of people in Africa over the coming years.

“We have already crossed Africa from East to West through Sudan and Chad. We are at the Nigerian border and we expect to reach Abuja by the end of January in time for the AU Summit. We want to reach Dakar before President El-Sisi finishes his term,” said Strive Masiyiwa, group executive chairman of Liquid Telecom's parent company, Econet.

Telecom Egypt will use Liquid Telecoms network to boost connectivity between Egyptian businesses and other regional business hubs across the continent.

Liquid Telecom's $400 million investment will allow Liquid Telecom to bolster its capabilities as cloud services and connectivity provider in the North Africa region. Liquid Telecom will continue to develop and support the growth of Africa's cloud service offering through its subsidiary Africa Data Centres.

Liquid Telecom recently won the title of Regional Wholesale Operator of the Year at the 2018 World Communication Awards, for their exemplary work on the Cape to Cairo network.

