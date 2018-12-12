BT wins key cyber security deal in Northern Ireland

BT has won a £50 million per year cyber security contract from the department of finance (DoF) in Northern Ireland, according to a company release. …

BT will provide unified communication and network services to the DoF, across eleven separate government departments.

"BT is committed to playing its part in helping to shape and deliver transformational public services for people across Northern Ireland now and into the future,” said Paul Murnaghan, BT Enterprise’s regional director in Northern Ireland.

"This contract will see us deliver a commercially innovative communications framework, which will provide the building blocks for a future-proofed solution to meet the developing needs of public sector users and citizens. Connecting public sector employees, citizens and services in ways that haven’t been possible before.

“We are committed to ensuring best value for money, providing the opportunity for all local communication providers to deliver their services.”

BT expects to begin making services available by the summer of 2019 and claims that the contract will act as an enabler for the adoption of shared services across Northern Ireland's public sector.