Wednesday, 12 December 2018

China bans iPhone sales as Apple's dispute with Qualcomm flares

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 11 December 18

China has banned the sale of older iPhone models on the basis that they infringe upon Qualcomm's intellectual property

China has banned the sale of certain iPhone models in the country, following an escalating intellectual property dispute between Apple and Qualcomm. Apple has accused Qualcomm of overcharging for its licences, with Qualcomm retaliating by manipulating other patents upon which Apple relies…

China has banned the sale of certain iPhone models in the country, following an escalating intellectual property dispute between Apple and Qualcomm. Apple has accused Qualcomm of overcharging for its licences, with Qualcomm retaliating by manipulating other patents upon which Apple relies.

Qualcomm claims that Apple has violated two of its patents in the manufacturing process of older iPhone models.

Yesterday, The Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court issued an injunction banning the sale of certain iPhone models from China indefinitely. The ban will apply immediately to a large range of iPhones, from the 6S through to the X, in what has now become its third biggest market.

Apple said that the ruling was a "desperate move" and that intended to fight the ruling.

“Qualcomm’s effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world,” Apple said in a statement to the press.

The Chinese court's decision is just one piece in an international jigsaw of tit-for-tat litigation, with analysts speculating that future suits could be brought in the near future. Qualcomm and Apple are currently pursuing one another in a series of patent infringement law suits in Germany, the US and across Asia.   

 

"This is the latest in the ongoing trade battle between the nations,” said media and tech analyst, Paolo Pescatore. 

“Billions are at stake and more battles between the nations and tech giants lie ahead.”

 

Also in the news: 

Apple and Samsung fined for deliberately sabotaging their older handsets

Qualcomm: 5G handsets to hit stores in two waves in 2019

Huawei 5G device unfolding soon

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 