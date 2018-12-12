China bans iPhone sales as Apple's dispute with Qualcomm flares

China has banned the sale of certain iPhone models in the country, following an escalating intellectual property dispute between Apple and Qualcomm. Apple has accused Qualcomm of overcharging for its licences, with Qualcomm retaliating by manipulating other patents upon which Apple relies…

Qualcomm claims that Apple has violated two of its patents in the manufacturing process of older iPhone models.

Yesterday, The Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court issued an injunction banning the sale of certain iPhone models from China indefinitely. The ban will apply immediately to a large range of iPhones, from the 6S through to the X, in what has now become its third biggest market.

Apple said that the ruling was a "desperate move" and that intended to fight the ruling.

“Qualcomm’s effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world,” Apple said in a statement to the press.

The Chinese court's decision is just one piece in an international jigsaw of tit-for-tat litigation, with analysts speculating that future suits could be brought in the near future. Qualcomm and Apple are currently pursuing one another in a series of patent infringement law suits in Germany, the US and across Asia.

"This is the latest in the ongoing trade battle between the nations,” said media and tech analyst, Paolo Pescatore.

“Billions are at stake and more battles between the nations and tech giants lie ahead.”

