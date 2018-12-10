T-Mobile and Huawei launch pre-commercial 5G network in Poland

Deutsche Telekom's Polish subsidiary T-Mobile Polska has launched the country's first fully functioning 5G network in Warsaw. The network was inaugurated by T-Mobile CEO Andreas Maierhofer…

The network was inaugurated by T-Mobile CEO Andreas Maierhofer, Deutsche Telekom's CEO Tim Hottges and Poland's digital minister, Marek Zagorski. The group switched on four base stations in the Polish capital, which will make use of 5G New Radio technology, laying the foundations for full scale commercial rollout in 2019.

"Today is a special day," said DT's CEO, Tim Höttges. "State-of-the-art telecommunications infrastructure is essential for every country in Europe. We are proud to be the first operator in Poland with a 5G network. This is the beginning of a new era".

The new 5G network will use Huawei technology and will interact with T-Mobile's existing 4G infrastructure. The antennas currently use spectrum in the 3.5GHz range, which T-Mobile Polska purchased as part of a testing licence package. T-Mobile Polska and Huawei have already achieved multigigabit throughput speeds in pre-launch testing of the new network infrastructure.

In addition to switching on the 5G network, T-Mobile Polska also inaugurated its #5G Lab in Warsaw, which will focus on highlighting new and developing use cases for 5G in Poland and across Europe.