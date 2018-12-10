Nokia launches greener base stations to reduce CO2 emissions

Nokia has commercially deployed the first of its next generation, liquid cooled base stations in Finland, in a move to boost its green credentials and lessen the environmental impact of its network architecture…

In a joint initiative with Scandinavian power supplier Efore, Nokia has launched its liquid cooled base station system, which it says can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent, while simultaneously cutting energy related opex by 30 per cent.

"Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs have conducted extensive research and testing to explore the possibilities of using a liquid-cooled base station in an operator's network. This first commercial deployment will enable us to understand the real-world benefits for customers such as Elisa as they transition toward 5G, and how the system can be implemented on a wider scale to help reduce the environmental impact of information and communications technology. We continue to explore ways of introducing efficiencies and reducing emissions across our portfolio, and this project marks a significant step in that journey," said Pekka Sundström, head of the Elisa customer team at Nokia.

During the deployment, heat generated by the base station was redirected to heat neighbouring buildings, helping to reduce heating bills by up to 80 per cent. The deployment also revealed a reduction in operating costs for Nokia of 30 per cent, meaning that the new base station units could offer important opportunities to reduce opex in the early stages of 5G rollout.