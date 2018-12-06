Swansea to get the Full Fibre treatment from Openreach

Openreach has revealed Swansea as the latest city to be added to its Fibre First programme, in a move that will revolutionise connectivity in Wales' second city. Openreach will make fibre to the home (FTTH) services available to tens of thousands of people in Swansea…

Openreach has revealed Swansea as the latest city to be added to its Fibre First programme, in a move that will revolutionise connectivity in Wales' second city. Openreach will make fibre to the home (FTTH) services available to tens of thousands of people in Swansea, with those in the SA1, SA2 and SA5 postcode areas being first in line to receive the transformative services.

“Making Swansea a Fibre First city complements the aim and ambition of the Swansea Bay City region as we’ll be putting in place the digital infrastructure that’s required for the future economic growth and prosperity of the city,” said Kim Mears, Openreach’s managing director for Strategic Infrastructure Development.

“We’ve already done an incredible amount of work across Wales in improving access to better broadband connectivity – both in rural and urban parts of the country.

“Despite the challenges of planning, street works and permissions, our engineers are already reaching thousands of homes and businesses every week and I’m delighted that Swansea is the latest city to benefit from this commitment,” she added.

Providing FTTH services to businesses in the Swansea area will act as a springboard for the evolution of the cities digital economy. With guaranteed symmetrical upload and download speeds of at least 1Gbps, the move will open up a range of industrial applications in the city.

“Swansea is a city of ambition and we want to become a hotbed of innovation. This investment by Openreach in Swansea will provide us with the best internet connectivity possible and enable companies to turbo charge their business opportunities. The roll-out of ultrafast broadband across the city will prepare Swansea for the future, provide the right conditions for our businesses to thrive and support our economy,” said Rob Stewart, Swansea City Council Leader, said.