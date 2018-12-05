Airtel and Vodafone Idea mull FTTH deal to steal a march on Jio

Bharti Airtel and the newly formed Vodafone Idea are considering the possibility of launching a new company to oversee their combined fixed line full fibre network rollouts…

Bharti Airtel and the newly formed Vodafone Idea are considering the possibility of launching a new company to oversee their combined fixed line full fibre network rollouts.

Both companies are looking for ways to compete with India's disruptive telco, Reliance Jio, as it looks to roll out ultra-low cost fibre to the home (FTTH) services across 1,100 Indian towns and cities.

“We will be delighted to share and create one company. We have already built a lot of fibre with Vodafone Idea and over the past two years, a lot of sharing has happened between the two companies,” an Airtel official told the Economic Times of India.

Following the havoc that Reliance Jio unleashed on India's mobile telecoms sectors, by introducing ultra-low cost data and handsets to hundreds of millions of subscribers, its decision to expand its offering to take in the fixed line sector, has Indian telcos reeling.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea's fibre sharing initiative is one way for the two operators to boost synergies and safeguard their margins in the potentially lucrative fixed line market.

