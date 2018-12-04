BT appoints new cyber security boss

BT Group has appointed Kevin Brown to the position of managing director of BT Security, as the company looks to ramp up its focus on physical and cyber security. Brown will oversee BT's 3,000 security experts spread across 180 countries across the globe…

BT Group has appointed Kevin Brown to the position of managing director of BT Security, as the company looks to ramp up its focus on physical and cyber security.

Brown will oversee BT's 3,000 security experts spread across 180 countries across the globe.

“I’m thrilled to be leading BT’s security operations at a time when the need to protect households, business, governments and entire nation states from damaging cyber-attacks has never been greater," Brown said.

“Our global network gives us a ringside view of the latest threats, so we can anticipate and mitigate emerging attacks before they impact our business or our customers. Our expertise in securing BT’s global network is why organisations around the world trust us to protect their most critical assets. I’m really looking forward to continuing the rapid growth that BT Security has seen in recent years.”

Brown brings 20 years of security industry experience to the role and has been with BT since 2012. Brown previously led BT's security engagements with international governments and has previously managed the company's relationship with Interpol and Europol.

Cyber security is one of BT Group's fastest growing business units and the company is now the UK's biggest employer of cyber security experts.

Also in the news:

BT promises an end to home WIFI blackspots

Orange launches cyber security centre in Morocco

Nearly half of businesses struggle to recruit cyber security experts