Three completes Hong Kong's first live 5G broadcast

Three Hong Kong has completed the Chinese province's first 5G broadcast in an outdoor setting. The broadcasts were conducted using spectrum in the 3.5GHz and 28GHz band at an independent testing site in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay.

Three said that its trials illustrated that spectrum in the 3.5GHz band was compatible with the 1800MHz band, using Massive MIMO technology.

“Three Hong Kong took the initiative to carry out end-to-end trials in various 5G bands in preparation for a new era of mobile communications,” said Kenny Koo, CEO of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong.

“We welcome the government’s decision to allow various of its premises to accommodate 5G base stations, and we hope the application and approval processes can be simplified and accelerated to help Hong Kong’s 5G development.”

In previous trials, Three Hong Kong has achieved mobile download speeds in excess of 2Gbps during 5G network testing.

China is expected to be one of the forst countries in the world to achieve fully commercialised 5G rollout at scale. Hong Kong is sure to be one of the country's leading cities when it begins rolling out 5G next year.