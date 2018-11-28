TIM, Ericsson and Qualcomm complete Italy's first 5G call

Telecom Italia (TIM), Ericsson and chip manufacturer Qualcomm have successfully completed Italy's first 5G call using a prototype 5G handset, according to a company announcement. The call was conducted at TIM's research and development lab in Turin…

Telecom Italia (TIM), Ericsson and chip manufacturer Qualcomm have successfully completed Italy's first 5G call using a prototype 5G handset, according to a company announcement. The call was conducted at TIM's research and development lab in Turin, using Ericsson's 3GPP 5G NR (New Radio) Release 15 compliant technology.

The prototype 5G handset was based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 5G chipset.

The call was conducted using the 3.4-3.8GHz spectrum that TIM recently purchased at Italy's 5G spectrum auction.

“With this significant milestone of connecting the first 5G test smartphone to our network, TIM confirms its leading role in Italy and its determination to create a mobile network to support the evolutions offered by 5G.

"Today’s demonstration shows us already providing the connectivity of the future, along with our partners in Turin, plus trials in many other cities such as Bari, Matera and the Republic of San Marino, where we have already started the implementation of Smart City solutions in preparation for the next commercial launch. This work confirms the technological leadership of TIM and its commitment to innovation in order to offer cutting-edge services and the best digital experience to our customers today and for a 5G future”, said TIM’s chief technology officer, Elisabetta Romano.

Also in the news:

TIM appoints new CEO to steady the ship

TIM commences 5G drone trials in Turin

Italian govt wants single, nationwide fibre provider