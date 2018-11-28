Zuckerberg snubs investigators over Facebook's data handling

An international, cross party select committee investigating Facebook's role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal has expressed its dismay that Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, chose not to attend a recent hearing in the UK parliament…

An international, cross party select committee investigating Facebook's role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal has expressed its dismay that Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, chose not to attend a recent hearing in the UK parliament.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee said that it was disappointed that Mr Zuckerberg chose not to attend the meeting, which is part of a broader investigation into Facebook's handling of its users' data.

Mr Zuckerberg sent his vice-president for policy solutions, Richard Allan, in his place, much to the committee's annoyance.

9 countries.

24 official representatives.

447 million people represented.



One question: where is Mark Zuckerberg? pic.twitter.com/BK3KrKvQf3 — Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (@CommonsCMS) 27 November 2018

Facebook's shares plummeted by over 5 per cent earlier this year, when news of the data mishandling scandal first broke. Analysts estimated that the company had $27 billion of its value wiped out overnight, with the company's share price initially falling to $152.22. Since then, Facebook's share price has continued to fall, with shares currently trading at $135.00.

Mr Zuckerberg has so far resisted calls to meet with the UK's parliament to discuss Facebook's handling of data in Britain, with the latest snub indicating that that trend is set to continue.