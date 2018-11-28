Wednesday, 28 November 2018

Huawei ready to work with New Zealand regulators on 5G fears

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 28 November 18

Huawei remains hopeful that it will still be involved in 5G rollout plans in New Zealand, describing negotiations on the subject as 'ongoing'

Huawei has said that it will work hand in hand with New Zealand's telecoms regulators to allay any fears they may have around the security of its 5G national infrastructure. The announcement came after the New Zealand Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) declined Spark's proposal to use Huawei's network equipment in its 5G rollout plans…

Huawei has said that it will work hand in hand with New Zealand's telecoms regulators to allay any fears they may have around the security of its 5G national infrastructure.

The announcement came after the New Zealand Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) declined Spark's proposal to use Huawei's network equipment in its 5G rollout plans.  

"The Director-General has informed Spark today that he considers Spark’s proposal to use Huawei 5G equipment in Spark’s planned 5G RAN would, if implemented, raise significant national security risks," Spark said in a statement to the press.

However, Huawei remains hopeful that it will still be involved in New Zealand's 5G rollout plans, despite its recent exclusion from neighbouring Australia.

“Huawei is aware of Spark's statement, and we are looking into the situation. As the GCSB has noted, this is an ongoing process. We will actively address any concerns and work together to find a way forward," said a Huawei spokesperson.

“As a leading global supplier of telecoms equipment, we remain committed to developing trusted and secure solutions for our customers. Huawei's 5G equipment is already being deployed by major carriers around the world, with whom we have signed more than 20 commercial 5G contracts. This alone is a testament to our position as a leading global supplier of 5G technology. Moving forward, we will continue to provide our customers with innovative and secure 5G solutions,” the spokesperson added.

