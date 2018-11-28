Manx Telecom appoints new CCO

Manx Telecom has appointed Ed Jennings to the position of chief commercial officer. Jennings will be responsible for overseeing the evolution of the company's commercial strategy gooing forward, bringing over 20 years of telecoms experience to the role. …

Manx Telecom has appointed Ed Jennings to the position of chief commercial officer. Jennings will be responsible for overseeing the evolution of the company's commercial strategy gooing forward, bringing over 20 years of telecoms experience to the role.

Jennings has held senior leadership positions with a number of blue chip companies around the world, including BT, Orange and Virgin Mobile.

“I’m delighted that we have recruited someone with Ed’s outstanding record of achieving business transformation and delivering both world-class customer experience and revenue growth. He brings a vast amount of experience and expertise and is widely respected within the telecoms industry,” said Manx Telecom's CEO, Gary Lamb.

Earlier in his career, Jennings was reponsible for developing and overseeing the launch of the first Virgin Mobile business units in the Middle East, which have now gone on to cement positions as large scale MVNOs in a number of markets across the region.

Jennings holds degrees in Law and Commerce from the Univeristy of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“The drive to continually improve the quality and overall value of what Manx Telecom offers is something that we take very seriously and this will be a big focus for me. My remit is also to encourage innovation and help the business continue to transform and grow. I’m looking forward to exploring the potential that the company has to become an even more agile and responsive business, and using recent success stories – such as MT clearSound and Manx Telecom’s first Isle of Man demonstration of 5G – to inspire and motivate all of our product teams and partners. Manx Telecom is right to be proud of its record of innovation, and I’m relishing the opportunity to play a part in extending that record,” said Jennings upon his appointment.

With its thriving financial services industry, connectivity is of critical importance for the Isle of Man. A key part of Jennings brief will be to keep the island on the cutting edge of connectivity.