Nokia sharpens 5G focus with appointment of new mobile network boss

Nokia has realigned its organisational structure, as the company looks to boost its resources ahead of 5G rollout. The company will consolidate its Mobile Network and Fixed Line Business units under one newly created Access Network Division…

Nokia has realigned its organisational structure, as the company looks to boost its resources ahead of 5G rollout.

The company will consolidate its Mobile Network and Fixed Line Business units under one newly created Access Network Division. The new structure will come into effect on the 1st January 2019.

"Nokia has a unique advantage in the 5G era with its end-to-end portfolio," said Nokia president and chief executive officer, Rajeev Suri.

"By creating a single Access Networks organization that includes both fixed and mobile, we can improve our customer focus, simplify our management structure, and more efficiently leverage our full portfolio," he added.

As part of the restructuring, Nokia has appointed Tommi Uitto to the position of president of Mobile Networks with immediate effect. Uitto has worked for Nokia for 23 years and brings a raft of industry experience to the role.

"Tommi is a strong leader with the right background in both sales and product development and I am pleased that he has accepted this role," said Suri. "He brings deep credibility from across the telecommunications industry and a proven ability to drive product leadership and business performance," said Suri.

Uitto will replace Nokia's incumbent president of Mobile Networks, Marc Rouanne, who will now leave the company.

"I want to thank Marc for his contributions to Nokia and wish him well in the future," said Suri.

Also in the news:

Nokia begins 5G new radio build in India

Nokia rolls out LTE smart network in Brazil

GSMA: Industry needs supportive regulatory regime in run up to 5G