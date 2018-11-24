Angola Cables signs MoU to boost connectivity into Africa

Angola Cables has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South African broadband provider, Broadband Infraco, which it says will help it improve connectivity into Africa. Broadband Infraco has more than 14…

Angola Cables has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South African broadband provider, Broadband Infraco, which it says will help it improve connectivity into Africa.

Broadband Infraco has more than 14,960km of fibre network access and 156 points of presence across South Africa. The MoU will improve South Africa's enterprise service offering and advance business channel synergies.

“With our international connectivity and reach through our submarine networks and the expansive terrestrial network of Broadband Infraco, there is a genuine opportunity for us to collectively fast-track connectivity on the continent," said Angola Cables CEO, António Nunes.

Nunes also said that the new MoU will also pave the way for improved connectivity outside of Africa.

“The very real possibility now exists to connect Brazil and South Africa to the other BRICS nations of Russia, India and China through a high speed, low latency connection,” said Nunes. “Such a connection, together with our robust network, will accelerate international co-operation on multiple levels, promote economic development and fast track projects that will enable new opportunities for digital content exchange across the region,” he added.

In February 2019, the international subsea community will gather in London for the Submarine Networks EMEA 2019 event. Held on the 12-13 February 2019, the conference will bring together the key stakeholders in the global subsea sector. Click here to find out how you can be involved in the event.