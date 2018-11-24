Reliance Jio announces first 29 cities to get GigaFibre

Reliance Jio has revealed the first 29 cities to receive full fibre to the home (FTTH) gigabit broadband services, as part of its GigaFiber rollout. Reliance Jio has achieved enormous disruption of India's mobile market and is now setting its sights on the country's fixed line sector too &ndash…

Reliance Jio has revealed the first 29 cities to receive full fibre to the home (FTTH) gigabit broadband services, as part of its GigaFiber rollout.

Reliance Jio has achieved enormous disruption of India's mobile market and is now setting its sights on the country's fixed line sector too – proposing to deliver gigabit capable broadband speeds to 1,100 towns and cities across the sub-continent.

This week, Reliance Jio revealed that the first towns to receive GigaFiber services will be: Bangalore, Chennai, Ranchi, Pune, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Allahabad, Raipur, Nagpur, Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Madurai, Nashik, Faridabad, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Agra, Meerut, Rajkot, Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Kota and Solapur.

Speaking earlier this year at a press conference to announce the company's Q2 financial report, Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy and planning at Reliance Jio said that Reliance Jio planned to reach 50 million homes and 10 million businesses when it launches its Jio Gigafiber offering.

“From our point of view, the tariff needs to make sense for the customer. The customer needs to see value in what they are paying, and we will make sure they see value in it. I will not comment on the prevalent tariffs as most customers do not have a choice today as they are subscribing to services because there is a service provider that they need, and an alternative is just to not have that service,” he said.

Jio recently acquired a controlling stake in Hathway Cable, which should help to expedite the rollout of FTTH services in the country.

