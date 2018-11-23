Deutsche Telekom plans LTE-M network rollout in 2019

Deutsche Telekom has revealed that it plans to rollout its LTE-M network technology across Europe in mid-2019. Deutsche Telekom is running test networks in Austria, Germany, Poland and the Netherlands and will soon be ready to rollout its full scale LTE…

Deutsche Telekom is running test networks in Austria, Germany, Poland and the Netherlands and will soon be ready to rollout its full scale LTE-M networks.

"We are concurrently working towards first LTE-M network launches in several of our European markets by mid-2019. These will enable our customers to develop and test their LTE-M-based devices and applications,” says Ingo Hofacker, senior vice president, responsible for the IoT business at Deutsche Telekom.

“LTE-M is an exciting 5G-ready technology and a natural extension of Deutsche Telekom’s Mobile IoT strategy. It completes the IoT landscape as it offers a whole new set of possibilities where other technologies are limited,” he said.

LTE-M technology is designed to facilitate IoT applications in a more efficient and cost-effective manner than NB-IoT. It allows long longer battery life and provides ultrafast data throughput. It also offers excellent indoor connectivity while simultaneously reducing module costs by up to 50 per cent.

Earlier this month, French telco, Orange, announced that it was launching its own LTE-M network across France, in addition to its existing network in Belgium.

