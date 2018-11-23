Friday, 23 November 2018

Deutsche Telekom plans LTE-M network rollout in 2019

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 22 November 18

The launch of Deutsche Telekom's LTE-M network will enable the development of a whole range of IoT solutions

Deutsche Telekom has revealed that it plans to rollout its LTE-M network technology across Europe in mid-2019. Deutsche Telekom is running test networks in Austria, Germany, Poland and the Netherlands and will soon be ready to rollout its full scale LTE…

Deutsche Telekom has revealed that it plans to rollout its LTE-M network technology across Europe in mid-2019.

Deutsche Telekom is running test networks in Austria, Germany, Poland and the Netherlands and will soon be ready to rollout its full scale LTE-M networks.

"We are concurrently working towards first LTE-M network launches in several of our European markets by mid-2019. These will enable our customers to develop and test their LTE-M-based devices and applications,” says Ingo Hofacker, senior vice president, responsible for the IoT business at Deutsche Telekom.

“LTE-M is an exciting 5G-ready technology and a natural extension of Deutsche Telekom’s Mobile IoT strategy. It completes the IoT landscape as it offers a whole new set of possibilities where other technologies are limited,” he said.

LTE-M technology is designed to facilitate IoT applications in a more efficient and cost-effective manner than NB-IoT. It allows long longer battery life and provides ultrafast data throughput. It also offers excellent indoor connectivity while simultaneously reducing module costs by up to 50 per cent.

Earlier this month, French telco, Orange, announced that it was launching its own LTE-M network across France, in addition to its existing network in Belgium.

Also in the news

Orange deploys LTE-M network in France

Deutsche Telekom reveals ambitious plans for rural 5G

DT rolls out 400 LTE base stations in Germany 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 