Huawei: Telcos must be ready to lead on driverless cars

Telcos must be prepared to take the lead and accelerate research and development into connected cars and other autonomous vehicles, according to senior executives at Huawei.

Speaking at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum in London this week, Huawei's executive director of the board, David Wang, said that by investing in research and development for Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects, telcos could expedite the development of self-driving vehicles.

“Over the past three centuries, three industrial revolutions have taken place, moving humanity from the mechanical and electrical eras to the information age,” Wang noted.

“Each revolution has ushered in a new age and today rapid development of AI is triggering a Fourth Industrial Revolution ushering humanity into an era of intelligence.”

Huawei has recently launched a range of full stack solutions, including chips, chip enablement, a training and inference framework and application enablement. These can be deployed in a range of scenarios for AI, including public clouds, private clouds, edge computing in all forms, industrial IoT devices, and consumer devices.

Huawei is looking to work closely with telcos to accelerate the development of connected car initiatives across Europe.

"Autonomous driving networks go far beyond the innovation of a single product and are more about innovating system architecture and business models. Huawei calls for all industry players to work together to clearly define standards and guide technological innovation and rollout. With the aim of improving service experience and operating efficiency, Huawei has proposed to build autonomous driving mobile networks step-by-step, from network planning and deployment, to operation and maintenance (O&M) optimisation and service provisioning," a spokesman for Huawei said.

