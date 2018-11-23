SubCom's Manatua cable system to boost South Pacific connectivity

SubCom has announced that it is to commence work on the Manatua cable system, which will link the South Pacific island nations of Samoa and Tahiti, with landing stations in Niuie, the Cook Islands and Bora Bora. The 3,166km cable system will comprise of a new two/three fibre pair trunk between Apia and Toahotu with a two…

SubCom has announced that it is to commence work on the Manatua cable system, which will link the South Pacific island nations of Samoa and Tahiti, with landing stations in Niuie, the Cook Islands and Bora Bora.

The 3,166km cable system will comprise of a new two/three fibre pair trunk between Apia and Toahotu with a two-fibre pair branch to Avatele, a three-fibre pair branch to Raratonga and one-fibre pair branches to both Aitutaki and Vaitape.

“The Manatua cable system will provide reliable, high-capacity connectivity to the South Pacific. And we’re pleased to have a role in making it a reality,” said Thomas Sorensen, managing director, Oceania and maintenance strategy, SubCom.

“The cable will strengthen the connections between islands and create a reliable information pipeline to help further connect the South Pacific to the world,” he added.

The Manatua cable system will dramatically improve connectivity in one of the world's most remote and sparsely populated regions. Jointly owned by companies from four different Pacific island nations, the cable is being hailed as an example of regional collaboration.

“The Manatua Cable is the first cable system owned by a consortium in the Pacific Region shared by four parties from four different countries. Manatua will enhance significantly the international communications connectivity for our communities at reasonable and affordable costs. This is a further step for our countries aim to continue to improve access to information and services that are migrating to digital formats,” said Jean-François Martin, management committee chair of the Manatua Consortium.

In February 2019, the international subsea community will gather in London for the Submarine Networks EMEA 2019 event. Held on the 12-13 February 2019, the conference will bring together the key stakeholders in the global subsea sector. Click here to find out how you can be involved in the event.