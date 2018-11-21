Deutsche Telekom reveals ambitious plans for 5G rural coverage

Deutsche Telekom has announced its ambitious plans for 5G coverage across the country, claiming that it will deliver comprehensive 5G coverage to 99.3 per cent of the population by 2025…

Speaking at Huawei's World Mobile Broadband Forum in London this week, Deutsche Telekom's senior vice president for research and technology, Alex Jinsung Choi, said that the company had great plans for 5G in Germany.

"We will deliver 5G coverage to 99.3 per cent of the german population by 2025. That means guaranteeing speeds of 1Gbps to 99.3 per cent of houses in Germany by 2025.

"We also aim to cover 90 per cent of the country by area of land mass," he said.

Deutsche Telekom's pledge to bring 90 per cent of the country's land mass under the span of its 5G networks is no mean feat, with 30 per cent of the country being classified as forest and a further 51 per cent being given over to agriculture.

Choi said that this meant that Germany was ideally suited to showcaase a range of smart agriculture initiatives once 5G was launched across the country.

