MARS cable brings connectivity to Mauritius' remote Rodrigues Island

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 19 November 18

The MARS subsea cable system is the first project to focus on developing connectivity in Mauritius' outlying islands

Project partners Huawei Marine and PCCW Global have announced that they have landed the Mauritius and Rodrigues Submarine cable system (MARS) on the remote Rodrigues Island in the Indian Ocean.

The MARS project will dramatically improve connectivity on Rodrigues Island and will link it with the Mauritian mainland. The MARS subsea cable system will use advanced 100G WDM transmission technology to provide a capacity of 16Tbps. The 730km cable reached Rodrigues Island ahead of schedule, avoiding potential problems during the unpredictable monsoon season.  

"Despite being traditionally underserved, Africa has the fastest-growing youth population in the world and a constantly increasing appetite for connectivity across both the continent and its neighbouring islands. The linking of Rodrigues to the main island of Mauritius through the MARS project will result in substantial economic benefit and demonstrates PCCW Global’ s long-standing commitment to building infrastructure in Africa to support and grow the continent's emerging digital economy,” said Frederick Chui, senior vice president, Global Data Sales and Presales of PCCW Global.

The MARS cable system is the latest in a flurry of subsea projects that have focussed on boosting connectivity to Africa's remote island nations. 

