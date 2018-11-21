Omantel expands ultrafast FTTH network in the Middle East

Omantel has announced that it has expanded it fibre to the home network throughout the Sultanate of Oman. The nationwide expansion will improve services in the capital, Muscat, as well as the southern city of Salalah…

Omantel has announced that it has expanded it fibre to the home network throughout the Sultanate of Oman. The nationwide expansion will improve services in the capital, Muscat, as well as the southern city of Salalah, close to the Yemeni boarder.

The network upgrade project will allow customers to access broadband speeds of up to 200Mbps and will allow Omantel to offer a broader product portfolio of converged services to its customers in the region.

‘We are happy to announce the launch of our ultra-fast Internet service, emphasising our commitment to provide our customers with this important service across the sultanate, which reflects Omantel’s leadership in the provision of broadband services having the widest fibre-optic network in the country,’ commented Mohammed al Hakmani, core services manager at Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit.

The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region boasts some of the highest rates of data consumption in the world, with consumers in neighbouring Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar ranking among the world's top data consumers.

“We trust that our customers will get an enhanced ultrafast home broadband experience coupled with value added services such as Omantel TV+. Customers can easily subscribe to any of our ultra-fast home broadband plans by visiting Omantel’s outlet,” Hakmani told the Muscat Daily newspaper.

Also in the news:

Vodafone Qatar: Creating a truly gigabit nation

Orange launches cyber security centre in Morocco

Etisalat appoints former Telefonica director to its board