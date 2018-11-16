ZTE eyes European expansion

China's smartphone and network infrastructure giant, ZTE, is eyeing expansion in Europe, as the company looks to grow its overseas operations. Having been brought to the very brink earlier this year by a series of US sanctions which saw the company halt production entirely…

Having been brought to the very brink earlier this year by a series of US sanctions which saw the company halt production entirely, ZTE is now bouncing back and is once again looking or growth.

Earlier this year, the company startled analysts when it returned to profitability just months after the lifting of sanctions, dramatically surpassing analyst expectations. Now the company is looking to continue its revival by entering new markets across Europe.

"In addition to our operations in Belgium, Italy, Hungary and Austria, we are really focussed on the new opportunities in a range of international markets. We see huge opportunities for us in countries like Spain and Germany," CE Ye, vice president of FDD Products at ZTE told Total Telecom in an exclusive interview.

ZTE is also eyeing opportunities slightly closer to home in Asia.

"Asia is also a huge market for us. We already have a significant market share in Asia, but we see lots more opportunities there, especially in places like India and Japan."

In addition to international expansion, ZTE is also eyeing growth on the domestic front, with the company being perfectly poised to capitalise on domestic trends.

"China remains a huge market for us. Operators in China are concentrating on upgrading their networks [in preparation for the arrival of 5G], so this is a really huge opportunity for us. We understand what they need and can match our product offering to meet their needs," he explained.

