FCC puts high band 5G spectrum up for auction in the US

The spectrum will play a key role in streamlining the rollout of commercial 5G services as well as providing a springboard for a range of IoT applications and services

America's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched the country's first high band 5G spectrum auction.

The FCC will be auctioning 1.55 gigahertz of spectrum in the 24GHz band, with further auctions for spectrum in the 37,39 and 47GHz bands expected in 2019.

“Today’s spectrum auction shows that America is continuing to lead the world in 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity. These airwaves will be critical in deploying 5G services and applications. And we’re not stopping there. Between the auctions this year and next, the FCC will push almost 5 gigahertz of spectrum into the commercial marketplace over the course of the next 15 months. To put that in perspective, that is more spectrum than is currently used for terrestrial mobile broadband by all wireless service providers combined," said FCC chairman, Ajit Pai.

FCC Chairman, Pai, said that by putting high band spectrum up for auction at such an early date, the US was safeguarding its position as a forerunner in the race to rollout 5G.  

“We will continue to pursue an aggressive spectrum strategy, a key component—along with wireless infrastructure deployment and regulatory modernization—of the FCC’s plan to Facilitate America’s Superiority in 5G Technology. The 5G FAST plan is critical to boosting economic growth, job creation, and America’s global competitiveness, and we’ll continue to execute on this important national priority,” he said.

The US is expected to begin rolling out fully commercialised 5G mobile networks in the first quarter of 2019, just in time for the first wave of 5G capable smartphones and devices to go on sale. 

