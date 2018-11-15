Thursday, 15 November 2018

FTTH Council renews calls to fight fake fibre

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 14 November 18

The FTTH Council Europe has urged European nations to keep their eyes on the prize of full fibre, gigabit connectivity

The European Parliament has today approved a new updated European Electronics Communication Code, which will influence the governance of the telecoms sector across Europe. The news was greeted enthusiastically by the FTTH Council Europe…

The European Parliament has today approved a new updated European Electronics Communication Code, which will influence the governance of the telecoms sector across Europe.

The news was greeted enthusiastically by the FTTH Council Europe, which has been a long-term supporter of the revised Code.

“While the entire ecosystem is changing, with Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality applications leading the innovation path, Europe needs to step up its efforts and give a real push to infrastructure investments in Europe. We believe the Code creates a more investment-friendly environment as well as ensures the regulatory certainty needed to foster efficient and competitive investments in future-proof digital infrastructures, not only from traditional business models but also from new innovative infrastructure models, e.g. wholesale-only,” he said.

Following the release of the code, FTTH Council Europe president Ronan Kelly urged the industry to continue to crack down on fake fibre, to ensure that Europe continues its journey towards ubiquitous gigabit connectivity.

“We believe that fibre is the only future-proof foundation enabling fixed and wireless gigabit networks as well as all new innovative digital technologies and services, however the words “fibre” and “fibre speeds” are increasingly used in advertisement while the advertised product is not genuinely a full fibre connection but still uses copper at some points of the network” highlighted Erzsébet Fitori, director general of the FTTH Council Europe. This confusion is misleading for the consumers and prevents them from making an informed choice about the products available to them, and also risks hindering fibre take-up, which could in turn affect innovation and weaken the business case for investments”.  

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 