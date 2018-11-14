Intel brings forward modem launch as 5G rollout looms

US chip manufacturer, Intel, has brought forward the release date for its forthcoming XMM 8160 5G modem by 6 months, as demand for 5G technology continues to pick up pace…

The XMM 8160 multi mode modem will be used to provide 5G connectivity to smartphones, tablets and PCs. Intel has brought forward the release date of the 8160 by 6 months, with the chipset now due to be made available in the 2nd half of 2019. This is to coincide with the large scale rollout of commercial 5G services in the first half of 2020.

“Intel’s new XMM 8160 5G modem provides the ideal solution to support large volumes for scaling across multiple device categories to coincide with broad 5G deployments. We are seeing great demand for the advanced feature set of the XMM 8160, such that we made a strategic decision to pull in the launch of this modem by half a year to deliver a leading 5G solution,” said Dr. Cormac Conroy, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Communication and Devices Group.

The XMM 8160 modem will facilitate download speeds of up to 6Gbps – making it three to six times faster than the quickest LTE networks available today.