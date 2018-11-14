EE announces 16 UK cities will get 5G in 2019

EE has announced that it will switch on 5G sites in 16 towns and cities across the UK in 2019. London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Manchester and Birmingham will be the first cities to receive 5G services in the UK, with Glasgow…

EE has announced that it will switch on 5G sites in 16 towns and cities across the UK in 2019. London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Manchester and Birmingham will be the first cities to receive 5G services in the UK, with Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Bristol following later in the year.

“Adding 5G to the UK’s number one 4G network will increase reliability, increase speeds, and keep our customers connected where they need it most. This is another milestone for the UK and for our network journey – we’ll keep evolving as we move to one, smart network for our customers. We have an ambition to connect our customers to 4G, 5G or WiFi 100 per cent of the time,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division.

EE will become the first UK operator to provide 5G services when it launches in 2019, with the company saying that it will launch with multiple smartphone partners.

The move will be a key step in evolving the UK's digital economy and to safeguarding business interests in the country post Brexit.

“I want London to be the world’s leading smart city and 5G expansion is at the heart of this ambition – it is good news for Londoners, innovation, and business. At City Hall we are working hard right across the capital to ensure we have the network infrastructure needed through our new Connected London programme. EE’s ambitious investment in 5G sites demonstrates that our city is a great place to invest in innovative and future-facing digital connectivity,” Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London.

