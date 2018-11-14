Huawei achieves mobile speeds of 2.7Gbps in China's '5G City'

Huawei and Zheijiang mobile have completed the early deployment of a number of 5G test sites in the city of Wuzhen, dubbed China's' 5G City'. During the fifth World Internet Conference…

Huawei and Zheijiang mobile have completed the early deployment of a number of 5G test sites in the city of Wuzhen, dubbed China's' 5G City'.

During the fifth World Internet Conference, the pair achieved download speeds of 2.7Gbps, as the city prepares for large scale, commercial rollout of 5G in 2020.

"5G deployment and verification in Wuzhen are a strong reminder of the leading technical achievements that were showcased in last year's event. It also marks a great stride in the joint innovation between Zhejiang Mobile and Huawei," remarked Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei's 5G Product Line.

"In 2017, Huawei's 3GPP 5G pre-commercial system was awarded high praise for World Leading Internet Scientific and Technological Achievements. The honour recognised the system's excellent E2E capabilities, technical innovation, and Huawei's contributions to the industry. Actions speak louder than words. In 2018, Huawei has taken the lead in launching a full set of 5G network equipment and solutions to support large-scale 5G deployment."

