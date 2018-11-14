Italian govt wants single broadband provider

Italy's government is looking at plans to create a single, nationwide broadband provider, in an attempt to streamline the rollout of full fibre, gigabit broadband services…

Italy's government is looking at plans to create a single, nationwide broadband provider, in an attempt to streamline the rollout of full fibre, gigabit broadband services.

According to a report by Reuters, the Italian government will submit a formal plan by the end of the year.

"We are working to set the conditions in order to create a single player to distribute internet and broadband," Italy's deputy prime minister, Luigi Di Maio, was quoted as saying.

The as yet unspecified plans would require a potentially tricky merger between Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, which the Italian government has invested heavily.

Telecom Italia is currently in the process of creating a separate company, NetCo, which will hold all of its network infrastructure hardware. It is unclear how the prospective merger would affect NetCo.

In a recent report which ranked the world's nations for their average broadband speeds, Italy came 41st, with an average download speed of 15.1Mbps – lagging considerably behind world leaders Singapore (60.39Mbps) and European leaders Sweden (46.0Mbps).

Also in the news:

TIM and Huawei join forces on 5G

Hutch working on $1bn Italian towers sale

The race for 5G is on - Literally!