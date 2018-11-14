eir invests €150m to boost Irish 4G coverage to 99%

Irish telco, eir, has announced that it will invest €150 million to provide 4G coverage to 99 per cent of Ireland, according to a company release. The investment will see eir upgrade its entire mobile network across the country…

Irish telco, eir, has announced that it will invest €150 million to provide 4G coverage to 99 per cent of Ireland, according to a company release. The investment will see eir upgrade its entire mobile network across the country, with the process expected to take approximately 2 years.

“This is a significant investment into our mobile network, which will allow us to deliver best-in-class mobile voice and data services to our customers wherever they are, from Mizen to Malin and from Aran to Arklow. Building on the substantial infrastructure we already have in place, we will strengthen significantly our coverage in both urban and rural Ireland, transforming the mobile data experience for our customers,” said eir CEO, Carolan Lennon.

The network upgrade project will also pave the way for 5G rollout in Ireland in 2019.

“eir is by far the largest investor in telecoms in Ireland and this investment in our mobile network is part of an overall €1 billion capital investment programme over the next five years to deliver the very best network experience for our customers. The programme will also see an expansion of our high-speed fibre-to-the home (FTTH) rollout to deliver broadband speeds of up to 1,000Mbps to a further 1.4 million homes and businesses across the country,” Lennon continued.

In January 2019, Connected Ireland will return for its second annual instalment. The event will bring together the key stakeholders in Irelands mobile and fixed line connectivity markets. Click here to find out how you can be a part of the event.

Also in the news:

BT and Pure Telecom sign gigabit access deal in Ireland

Belfast to get the Fibre First treatment from Openreach

Ireland's rural broadband plans thrown into disarray