Vodafone Group makes strategic board appointment

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The appointment will help strengthen the Vodafone Group board and will provide a range of international telecoms experience

Vodafone Group has appointed Sanjiv Ahuja to the position of non-executive director with immediate effect.  Ahuja currently serves as the chairman of Tillman Global Holdings, which he created in 2013. 

Ahuja brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, bringing more than 15 years of knowledge and experience to the role.

He served as chief opperating officer at Telcordia Technologies, before joining French telco, Orange, in 2003. At Orange, he rapidly climbed the corporate ladder, holding the roles of chief operating officer, chief executive officer and chairman. 

After his stint at Orange, Ahuja worked as the chief executive of Lightspeed and Augere, specialising in wireless broadband services. 

“I am delighted that Sanjiv has agreed to join the Vodafone board. He has broad telecoms expertise, having led mobile, broadband and infrastructure companies, as well as considerable international experience from operating in Europe, the US, Africa and Asia. We are looking forward to working with him,” said Vodafone Group Chairman Gerard Kleisterlee. 

