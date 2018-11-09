Orange deploys LTE-M network in France

Orange has launched its Long Term Evoultion for Machines (LTE-M) network in France, opening the door to a whole range of IoT and connected device solutions. The launch in France comes after Orange launched a similar LTE-M network in neighbouring Belgium…

The launch in France comes after Orange launched a similar LTE-M network in neighbouring Belgium. Orange has said that it plans to launch LTE-M networks in both Romania and Spain by the end of 2018.

The move underscores Orange's increased focus on the world of connected objects and smart solutions, in Europe.

Orange will now begin offering LTE-M technology to all companies and enterprises across France who have subscribed to the company's 4G IoT offering, through its enterprise services arm, Orange Business Services. The LTE-M network will offer numerous benefits including better energy efficiency, thanks to its Power Saving Mode (PSM). PSM offers markedly improved energy consumption levels compared to IoT services run over 3G or 4G networks.

Orange Group is in the process of rapidly growing its Orange Business Services division as it looks to ramp up its enterprise services offering. The launch of the LTE-M network in France will allow Orange Business Services to offer a range of new and innovative services across France.

Speaking to Total Telecom in Paris last month, Helmut Reisinger, CEO of Orange Business Services, said that his company was looking to sharpen its focus on the Internet of Enterprise.

"In the internet of Enterprise world, it is not only about connecting people, it is about connecting objects and people. It is about connecting sites and processes. It's not so much about sharing emotions and more about sharing information. As a company, whether you are big or small, you need to be able to protect your intellectual property, so the internet of enterprise is also about cyber security and the security of your intellectual property. It is not only a mobile system play, it is an ecosystem play," he said.