TIM and Huawei join forces to accelerate 5G in Italy

Telecom Italia (TIM) has revealled that it is ready to speed up its preparations for 5G rollout in Italy, as it looks to build on its recent success in San Marino. TIM claims to have created the first 5G state in Europe, when it switched on a number of 5G sites in the tiny micro-nation of San Marino. Now, TIM says it is ready to ramp up its preparations for the arrival of 5G in Europe…

Speaking to Total Telecom in Rome this week, Mario di Mauro, Head of Strategy Innovation & Customer Experience at TIM, said that 5G would help to galvanise the country's digital economy.

“5G is an important growth factor for Italy; for the industry in terms of increased competitiveness and for citizens who can take advantage of the Smart City's innovative services.

"Thanks to the numerous use cases launched during the trial phase, TIM is in the position to drive the development of ultrabroaband infrastructures, adding value both to Italy and its own business and the recent investment for the acquisition of 5G band frequencies is proof of our commitment.

"Our goal today is to accelerate the process by developing B2B and B2C vertical markets in an ecosystem that sees the contribution of several players, and with the support of institutions for a symmetrical and simplified ruling system," he said.

In other news, TIM has signed a partnership with Chinese tech giant Huawei to provide advanced network solutions to businesses in Italy, using a suite of Huawei's SD-WAN network technology.

"Today, more than ever, companies need networks that can adapt to different business needs over time, in particular to enable Cloud and VoIP services. Thanks to the most advanced technologies available, these networks can be managed both jointly and by customers themselves through simple tools", says Luigi Zabatta, Head of Fixed Offer - TIM's Chief Business & Top Clients Office.

“The partnership with Huawei allows us to expand our value proposition for companies and to enrich our offer through the adoption of a technological model that is increasingly and rapidly emerging in the ICT industry”.

The agreement is also a major win for Huawei, as the Chinese tech giant looks to grow its enterprise service offering in Europe.

"Today's agreement is part of the ten-year collaboration with TIM, which has allowed us to bring innovation and technology to companies and public administrations throughout the country," said Leo Liu, Country Manager, Enterprise Business Group Huawei Italia.

"The Huawei SD-WAN solution offers on-demand interconnection among branch offices, branch offices and data centers and branch offices and the cloud. It offers the best experience in the field of business interconnection, differentiated network services are implemented in a customised and flexible way according to the application requirements, ensuring a high quality experience and full autonomy to business users," he added.